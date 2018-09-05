Cash and medications have been stolen during an aggravated robbery of a pharmacy in Wellington.

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of a pharmacy on Bunny St, at around 12pm today.

Senior Sergeant Brett Simon said a man entered the store and threatened two staff members.

"He stole cash and medications and ran off towards Featherston St.

"The staff members were not injured, nor were two members of the public who were in the store at the time.

"They have been spoken to by police and offered victim support," Simon said.

The footpath is cordoned off in front of the pharmacy and a scene examination is underway.

Police are actively searching for the man in the central city area.

The man was described as wearing a dark green jacket with a hood, grey shoes, black pants and a black scarf partially covering his face. He was also carrying two yellow shopping bags.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has seen someone matching that description in the central city is urged to contact 111 immediately or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.