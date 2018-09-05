Pacific leaders meeting in Nauru are expected to sign a security agreement addressing climate change and crimes such as drug smuggling and illegal fishing that cross borders.

The declaration signing today is the centrepiece of the three-day Pacific Islands Forum. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrived this morning to attend a leader's retreat and the signing ceremony.

The declaration also addresses cybercrime and health issues such as communicable diseases and pandemics.

Earlier today, Pacific fishing and community groups signed an agreement with the European Union to improve sustainable fishing and ocean governance in the region.

Under the Pacific-European Union Marine Partnership, the EU will provide €35 million ($41 million) and Sweden will provide €10 million ($12m) over five years.

The program will provide direct assistance to regional organisations.