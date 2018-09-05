Teams of armed offenders squad members have now descended on the Napier suburb of Onekawa following a firearm incident at a private address.

A Napier kindergarten remains in lockdown as police respond to the incident that occurred at about 1pm.

One local on social media said the sound of gunfire had been heard in the Onekawa suburb.

Children are being kept inside at Wycliffe Nga Tamariki Kindergarten.

In a Facebook post, the kindergarten said: "The children are all safe and secure inside and we will let you know as soon as we find out when this is over.

Police escort people out of the cordon after a lockdown was put in place. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Please do not try and pick up your child until the lock down is over."

A reporter said 11 police patrol cars were on scene, together with two dog handler vehicles.

Police are using a local Baptist church on Riverbend Rd as their base.

The immediate streets were cordoned off and the search seemed to be concentrated on Cranby Cr.

Nearby school William Colenso College has also been placed in lockdown.

Police at the scene of the incident. Photo / Warren Buckland

The early childhood centre is on Cranby Cres.