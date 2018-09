The pedestrian who died on Sunday after a collision with a car in Bulls was Thomas William Field of Bulls.

Police say the collision happened about 4.15am around the Parewanui Rd and Brandon Hall Rd area and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police extended their sympathies to family and friends of the 28-year-old.

Meanwhile, the name of the 23-year-old man killed in a two-car crash on State Highway 3 at Whangaehu later that same day is yet to be officially released.