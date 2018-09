Heavy rainfall has led to slips blocking both lanes of SH5 near Tarawera, between Napier and Taupo.

The affected stretch of highway is between Tataraakina Rd, south of Tarawera and Pohokura Rd, north of Tarawera.

NZTA has reported the road is down to one lane under stop/go with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place

Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive carefully in the wet conditions.