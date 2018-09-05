Police have released the name of the man who died following a Father's Day assault In Hastings.

He was 58-year-old Charles Henry Nicholas of Bridge Pa.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said Nicholas was found on Sunday night with critical injuries and later died in Wellington Hospital.

"A team of detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to Mr Nicholas' death. We are particularly interested in any sightings of a white van in the Bridge Pa area between 6pm and 6.30pm last Sunday evening.

"We believe this vehicle was being driven in a dangerous manner and people may have noticed it.

"We urge anyone with information about this van to contact Hastings Police on 06 873 0500."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A father and son charged after the incident appeared in Hastings District Court yesterday and have been granted interim name suppression.