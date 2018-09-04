A rubbish truck driver has died after his vehicle veered off the road north of Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to Osborne Rd, near Horsham Downs Rd, about 11.30am today after reports of the truck crashing.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Bannister said they currently had two appliances at the scene from Pukete and Chartwell while another was on the way.

"It's a dump truck with [a load] of heavy metal which has gone off the road."

It was unclear whether the truck had rolled but he confirmed one person had died at the scene.

More to come.