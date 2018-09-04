Police are hunting a man after a violent stabbing in central Auckland.

The male victim was stabbed in Pitt St after he and a friend were confronted by the offender near the Methodist Church car park just after 3pm on Sunday.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and suffered significant injuries, police said.

"This was a violent attack where the actions of the offender far outweighed the minor altercation that lead to the attack and he needs to be held to account," said Detective Senior Sergeant Lloyd Schmid.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

"A few minutes before the incident at approximately 3pm, the offender had verbally abused a male who was preaching on Karangahape Road outside St Kevin's Arcade and the victim asked the offender to stop," Schmid said.

"We urge anyone who witnessed either incident, or recognises the man in the image to contact police immediately."

* If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact the Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302- 6557.