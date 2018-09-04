An Auckland man driving a stolen car fled police at excessive speeds before crashing into a wall, injuring himself and seriously injuring a female passenger.

Shortly after 3am on Wednesday, police spotted a stolen vehicle on Springs Road in East Tamaki and attempted to pull over the vehicle.

"The driver failed to stop for police and allegedly fled from police at excessive speed, with police soon losing sight of the vehicle," a police spokesman said.

A short time later police discovered the vehicle crashed into a wall on Kerwyn Ave, about 1km from Springs Road.

The driver, 25, was facing a range of driving-related charges and was due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow. Police are unable to rule out further charges being laid.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and Auckland Transport had closed a section of Kerwyn Avenue road between 5am and 9am.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is currently undertaking a review of the pursuit policy, but it is not expected to release a report until October or November.

The review is the seventh on the policy in 20 years.