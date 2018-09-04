Heavy rain and thunderstorms have battered Hawke's Bay overnight.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence's group controller, Ian Macdonald said a couple of places in the ranges had seen 100mm of rain in the last 24-hours.

"Even though we have these rain warnings, I think the natural systems, the river systems are coping well and we don't foresee any problems with those."

"People need to make sure they are prepared if they are travelling in particular, and that they are very aware of the road conditions."

Advertisement

He said it was not the worst weather event this year. "It is a two-to-five-year event which is not a significant event for Hawke's Bay."

MetService issued a severe rain warning for Hawke's Bay at 6am this morning and it was expected to last until 2am tomorrow.

The warning covered all of Hawke's Bay excluding Wairoa, which has a heavy rain watch for the remainder of today, and could see a further 70 to 100mm on top of what has already fallen about the ranges and the coastal hills, and 50 to 60mm elsewhere.

MetService meteorologist Ravi Kandula said the weather was being caused by a complex low pressure system.

"We've got quite a complex low pressure system sort of lingering over the eastern North Island.

He said Hawke's Bay has experienced the worst of the weather compared to other parts of the country in the last 24-hours.

"There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms for Hawke's Bay north of Waipukurau, and a low risk in a slightly broader area that includes the remainder of Hawke's Bay plus Gisborne south of Poverty Bay," MetService said.

Macdonald said they were expecting heavy swells over the next few days. "People need to be careful at the beach, because we will have some big waves coming in as the system moves to the south."

"We will continue to monitor the rivers 24/7 and if the situation changes we will take the appropriate action."