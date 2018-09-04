A South Auckland family was thrust into a frantic search last night after their two young boys "vanished" from their home after school.

Around 20 family members of 8-year-old Samuel Rangi and 6-year-old Giovan Rangi from Auckland and Hamilton had been searching schools streets, social media and any tip that came their way through the night.

The Otara boy's aunty, Rochelle Mara, took to social media to plead for members of the public to contact police or them if the boys were sighted.

A post by the boy's mother, Veronica Rangi, had been shared 1200 times in 12 hours with many offering for support and checking in their own neighbourhoods.

"It is really out of character, they never have left before. It is extremely odd they have vanished," Mara said.

They were both last seen at their Otara home on Sidey Ave yesterday after returning home from Chapel Downs Primary School.

After they returned home, they then went about doing their chores and playing.

In that time their father, Harit, put their younger brother to bed and took a nap on the couch, and between 3.30pm and 4.30pm the boys had gone missing.

"They have their school bags and they may have taken some clothes with them because the mum noticed some of the clean clothes had been taken."

The family spent all night looking for the boys, taking shifts of driving around the streets, looking in schools and waiting to see if they would return.

The best result came at 8am after a member of the search party located the boys and returned them to the family.

"I've just heard the boys have come back to the family home and are safe," Mara said.