Hamilton police are urging the community not to be alarmed but alert after an attempted abduction of a young girl by two men in the Melville area today.

A 10-year-old girl was approached near the intersection of Pine Ave and Anthony Cres shortly after 3pm on her walk home from school.

Police report a pitch-black van with tinted windows pulled up alongside her and one man opened the sliding door while the other drove.

After opening the door the man lunged towards to the girl who managed to evade him and run away.

After the incident the van sped away down Pine Ave towards Urlich Ave, police said.

The intersection of Pine Ave and Anthony Cres in Hamilton. Photo / Google

"The girl was unhurt in the incident but is understandably very shaken up," a spokesperson said.



"We know that reports of incidents such as these can cause considerable concern for parents and other members of our community.

"We would urge everyone to be alert, not alarmed, and to take the opportunity to have conversations with your children about what they should do if they feel unsafe."

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the van in the Melville area around the time of the incident or anyone who can further help.

Anyone who can provide information should call Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.