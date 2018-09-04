A car hit a pedestrian and ploughed through a fence on Hukanui Rd in Chartwell this afternoon.

The 70-year-old woman was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition after being hit by the car near Chartwell Shopping Centre at 3.40pm.

The red sedan then lodged itself in a fence of a property across from the shopping centre.

Waikato Police senior sergeant Charles Burgess said the vehicle hit the pedestrian and went through a fence.

"The woman was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries."

Police had left the scene.