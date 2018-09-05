A car driver was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after the vehicle crashed into a power pole in Dargaville.

The crash happened just after 3pm on Tuesday on Edward St.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said the car rolled and ended up tangled in line.

He said the driver had to be cut out of the vehicle by fire crews.

The 22-year-old driver, believed to be a woman, was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition with two suspected broken legs.

Northpower spokesman Steve Macmillan said the car broke the concrete pole and landed on the guide wire which helps to stabilise the pole. The guide wire is not live and the accident did not bring down the power lines.

Macmillan said 917 customers were initially without power but it was quickly restored to all but 13 customers.

The pole had to be replaced, and power was restored to the final 13 customers just before 8pm on Tuesday after the repairs had been completed.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Murray Bannister said two Dargaville fire appliances attended the crash.

An Auckland District Health Board spokesperson said yesterday that the person airlifted to Auckland City Hospital was in a stable condition.

Swann said the police serious crash unit was investigating yesterday.

It was the second power pole that needed to be replaced after a crash in Northland this week.

On Monday, a truck hit and snapped a concrete power pole on Kamo Rd in Whangārei about 10.20am.

The driver was uninjured, but the collision caused the power lines to sag. A total of 852 customers were without power for varying amounts of time while the repairs were done.