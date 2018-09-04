A man has been involved in a serious skydiving accident in Queenstown.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said they were called to a skydiving accident around 3.30pm and a 32-year-old man was taken to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified about a "parachute accident'' at Drift Bay.

Campbell said ambulances are on the scene.

NZOne Skydive confirmed an incident had occurred with one if its jumpers today.

"There has been an incident, emergency services have been advised," a spokesman said.

"The appropriate response is in place to deal with the situation."

He could not give specific information but assured the Herald further comment would be made by the company when appropriate.

Police confirmed they were aware of an incident.

"We've received information from ambulance of a parachute crash at Drift Bay in Queenstown at 3.25pm," a spokeswoman said.

"That's all the information we have at this time."

Earlier this afternoon, a paraglider was flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after an incident near Cardrona Alpine Resort.

A police spokesman said officers attended the crash after a personal locater beacon was set-off.

A St John spokesman said it was notified at 12.20pm.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Dunedin with serious injuries, he said.

In January, a tandem skydiver jumping with NZONE died after he and an instructor crashed into Lake Wakatipu.

The tandem master who survived the crash was plucked out of the water after a helicopter pilot who had been flying nearby heard a distress call over the radio about the incident and called for help.

Two of his colleagues jumped into a boat and came to the rescue of the tandem master in the water.

At the time NZONE director Anthony Ritter said it was the company's first fatal incident in 27 years.

- with Otago Daily Times