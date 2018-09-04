Police have named the two people who died following a crash on State Highway 16 in Waimauku last Wednesday.

Mihi Waimaria Hill, 64, died in Auckland Hospital the same day and Heke Te Ruhi Hill, 33, died on Saturday.

Police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing and the deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash, which happened around 5.15pm just north of McPike Rd on State Highway 16.

Two other people were injured in the crash. One was reported to be in a serious condition and the other moderate.