The sale of council-owned marina land in Auckland for housing has been put on hold after a public backlash.

Councillors at today's planning committee decided to halt the sale of marina assets until a strategic plan is developed for the city's 12 marinas.

The decision follows vocal opposition by boaties and communities to moves from the council's development arm, Panuku, to sell marina assets for development.

Marinas are a precious resource that we cannot renew so why are we looking to sell them SHARE THIS QUOTE:

Panuku has been criticised over its handling of planned development and potential sale of land for development at Pine Harbour, Bayswater and Hobsonville marinas.

Advertisement

Auckland has 12 marinas, six privately owned and six owned by council and operated by Panuku.

Marina Users Association chairman Richard Steel told councillors the scope of the strategy was not fit for purpose for the City of Sails. He questioned the independence of the council and its development arm, Panuku, and called for the association to be involved. Photo / Supplied

Councillors today put plans to develop a strategic approach to marina assets on hold to do more work after hearing from the Marina Users Association.

The council's strategic approach to marinas was criticised by the association, which called on a halt on the sale of marina land until an independent strategy is developed.

Association chairman Richard Steel told councillors the scope of the strategy was not fit for purpose for the City of Sails.

He questioned the independence of the council and its development arm, Panuku, and called for the association to be involved.

With 135,000 boaties in Auckland, the strategy was an opportunity to address recreational and placemaking opportunities for the city's 12 marinas, Steel said.

"Marinas are a precious resource that we cannot renew so why are we looking to sell them," said Steel, saying the strategy appeared to be focused on Panuku's original plan to sell land.

Mayor Phil Goff said he was not comfortable with a report from officers that recommended completing the strategic approach by December and possibly excluding the public.

He said it was better to be thorough, not rush it and get it right.

Waitemata councillor Mike Lee said it made a lot of sense to assure the people of Auckland there is not going to be any sale of marinas until a strategy and forward plan is formulated.