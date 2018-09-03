A second person has been charged in relation to the death of a man in Bridge

Pa, Hastings.

Emergency services were called to a private address on Maraekakaho Road at 6.40pm on Sunday evening where a man had been found with serious head injuries.

He was initially taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition and then transferred to Wellington Regional Hospital near midnight for "further specialist treatment". It is understood he died yesterday morning.

The 29-year-old is charged with common assault and was due to appear in Hastings court this morning.

This comes after a 61-year-old man was charged with assault with intent to injure, who was also due to appear in Hastings District Court today.