A date has been confirmed for the retrial of a taxi driver accused of groping radio host Jay-Jay Feeney in his cab.

The trial of Baljeet Singh, 28, ended in a hung jury last month after three days of evidence in the Auckland District Court.

A tentative retrial date has now been confirmed beginning the last week of January next year.

Singh is accused of indecently assaulting the media personality during a taxi ride to Feeney's apartment in the early hours of October 1 last year.

Advertisement

At the end of his first trial, the jury told Judge Nevin Dawson they were almost evenly divided on a verdict and not making any progress.

After again attempting to reach a unanimous verdict, Singh's jury returned to tell Judge Dawson they had exhausted all their possibilities and were discharged by the judge.

Crown prosecutor Nick Webby said at trial Feeney never resiled from her evidence she had been indecently assaulted.

However, Singh's defence lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg QC, argued her client had been publicly and falsely accused and "is living every man's worst nightmare".

Feeney, a long-time host of The Edge's breakfast show, waived her right to suppression and has talked about her allegations on social media.

She now hosts a drive-time show with Jason Gunn.