Rotorua's floating wetland, which incurred $64,000 worth of damage during January storms, is in "quite a state" according to one resident.

Post-storm checks found two sections of the wetland, floating on Lake Rotorua, had broken away from the main structure and small pieces which looked like foam or pieces of sponge had broken away.

Rotorua Lakes Council infrastructure general manager Stavros Michael said that after the storm contractors who maintained the structure reattached the broken sections, strengthened the structure and replanted where foliage had been damaged.



"We are now waiting for plant growth to happen which will help return form to the structure."

Local paddleboarder Nathan Fletcher was annoyed to see the wetland when out on the lake last week.

"It was in quite a state and it's just not a good look."

He said he understood why the wetlands were still looking sparse because "there's not a lot you can really do about it in winter".

"It will be good once it's back to its normal sense."

A regular user of the lakes, he said the water quality had certainly improved.

The floating wetland ready to be towed into place on Lake Rotorua in August 2012. Photo / File

Rotorua resident Nathan Fletcher was annoyed to see the floating wetland in such a state. Photo / Nathan Fletcher

"It just wasn't a good look to see the wetland looking like that, but I am glad to know it has been repaired."

The wetland was constructed in 2012 as an environmental enhancement initiative to help improve water quality in Lake Rotorua.

More than 20,000 hand-sown native plants grown from Rotorua-sourced seeds were used in its construction.

The wetland is about the same size as a rugby field and has a life expectancy of about 20 years.

It is one of a number of floating wetlands on Rotorua lakes (others are managed by the regional council).

Once established, floating wetlands helped reduce nitrogen and phosphorus in lakes. They also provided additional benefits such as a nursery for koura, nesting options for birds, enhanced fisheries and wave dampening.