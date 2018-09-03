The first road to be funded by Auckland's Regional Fuel Tax has been announced - on the very outskirts of the city limits.

The $62 million Matakana Link Rd in Warkworth will help ease traffic congestion at a choke point on State Highway One, which causes long delays on holiday weekends.

It will bring the Matakana road on to the state highway, just north of the Warkworth Showgrounds.

Warkworth and the surrounding areas will account for 30 per cent of Auckland's growth by 2050.

Auckland Transport's chief executive Shane Ellison said this was part of getting ahead of that growth.

"The Matakana area has had a lot of growth, in terms of population and housing.

"It's really important for helping us address congestion and helping people get around Warkworth."

Warkworth and Matakana locals are welcoming the announcement, but some are disappointed it will start off as two lanes rather than four.

Warkworth Business Association manager Murray Chapman said Auckland Transport has told him four lanes wouldn't be needed until 2036.

He's been lobbying Auckland Transport to make the road four lanes from the outset.

"We've got roading experts who say the analysis AT has done is flawed.

"We believe by the time it's built, it will need to be four lanes."

Chapman said if the road goes ahead as planned with two lanes, it'll be backed up as soon as it's done.

"It's a recipe for disaster. We'll have two choke points rather than one.

"We appreciate what they're doing, but we think we should be future-proofing, not playing catch-up."

Ellison said two lanes will be fine initially.

"What this does is give us the best of both worlds, protecting the future option to expand it.

"It's not something we see needs to be done straight away."