Hastings Central Police Station was evacuated earlier this evening after a small fire was started in the custody suite.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 7pm and the fire was quickly contained by the local Fire Service.

Those in custody were relocated to the cells at Hastings District Court.

"Police are currently working to understand the circumstances of the fire and will be investigating in the coming days," the spokesperson said.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution after smoke inhalation and one cell received minor damage.