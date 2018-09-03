West Aucklanders were shaken by a loud explosion this afternoon, several residents claiming they felt the force of the bang.

A resident said it occurred on Don Buck Rd, Massey and the impact felt like a large shipping container had been dropped on the ground from a big height.

She said it blew out neighbouring windows and black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky.

reader Louise Martin commented online: "Sounded like a massive gunshot - or cannon - with a hell of a vibration."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman told Stuff three crews were called to a shed on fire in Don Buck Rd at 4.55pm.

The shed was "well alight", the spokesman said.

A police spokesperson said they are currently responding to reports of an explosion and fire at a Henderson address, near Swanson Road.

"There is no more information until Police staff reach the scene to investigate.

"Members of the public are requested to avoid the scene if possible as traffic diversions will be put in place shortly."

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 4.54pm and one ambulance and two support cars arrived four minutes later.

No patients required transporting.

