The first oi — or grey-faced petrel — chick to hatch on Matakohe-Limestone Island in living memory was discovered on Father's Day.

Fifteen years in the making, the one little chick found on Sunday is a huge milestone for the Whangārei Harbour restoration island. The discovery marks the first time a translocated parent pair has bred on the island, resident ranger Emma Craig said.

"I was checking the trail camera that we have trained on the nest burrow entrance,'' she said.

Fred Tito and a young conservationist take a sneak peek at the oi chick

"I decided to have a wee peek in the burrow while I was there as I knew the egg was due to hatch soon. I was speechless when I saw the little fluff ball cuddled up next to dad.

Advertisement

''I felt beyond thrilled, and absolutely honoured to be present when this massive milestone was achieved. Seeing this obviously diligent and committed first-time dad with his precious chick on Father's Day was extra special."

Although not endangered, oi are an important component in the island's restoration as they deposit rich ocean nutrients in guano and are exceptional excavators.

Other creatures Craig has encountered inhabiting the oi burrows include the large native centipede, native lizards, various types of weta and quite a few kiwi.

In 2004 the first of seven translocations of juvenile oi/grey-faced petrels was made from Taranga (Hen Island) off Bream Bay.

After setting off on their long spell at sea which can last seven years, oi have been returning to Matakohe-Limestone Island since 2010 but none has bred. Two previous attempts failed at the egg stage.

Fred Tito, of local hapu Te Parawhau, and others travelled to the island on Monday to bless and name the first chick to hatch on the island in living memory.

''The very first kiwi hatched on the island was given the name Ahi Kaa, so it was fitting that this new oi chick was bestowed with the name Ahi Kaa Tuarua as part of the ritual and blessing,'' Tito said.

Once chicks fledge they go to sea for around seven years before returning to breed themselves.

At Whangārei Heads, which is overseen by Bream Head Conservation Trust, oi have voluntarily returned to burrows on cliffs after being absent for 50 years.