The Bay of Plenty police netball team got more of a workout than they bargained for while in Christchurch at the weekend.

The team was competing in the Police Association and Police Sport Winter Games at Cowles Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. The women were travelling through an intersection when they came across a car broken down at the lights.

A police media spokeswoman said the team noticed no one had stopped to help, so the crew hopped out and got pushing.

"Unfortunately, Bay of Plenty didn't win the netball, but they did win the volleyball final against Auckland, also at Cowles Stadium," she said.

No one from the team could be reached for comment.