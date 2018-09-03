Security footage of five masked men storming a Christchurch petrol station overnight has been released by police.

In the latest armed hold-up of a city service station – the third in just over a week – the five offenders burst in to a Caltex service station on Main North Rd in Redwood shortly after midnight.

Two of the men were armed – one with a crowbar, and one with a tomahawk.

The robbery was a co-ordinated attack on the service station. Photo / via Police

They demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing in a car that was later found abandoned.

Police say "fortunately nobody was seriously injured in the incident".

Now, they are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

At least three of the offenders were wearing "Starter" caps with the silver sticker label on the peak, police said.

Anyone with information that could assist police in identifying and locating the offenders is asked to call Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are appealing for information about the offenders. Photo / via Police

An image of the getaway vehicle. Photo / via Police

An aggressive and masked trio held-up the Challenge service station on Hills Rd in the Edgeware area of the city at around 7.30pm last Sunday.

It came two days after a man armed with a hammer robbed Bryndwr Challenge petrol station, again making off with cigarettes and cash.