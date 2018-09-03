Three people have been arrested and another is on the run after police busted two alleged P labs in the Far North — one of which had two small children living at the address.

It is understood the children's mother is one of the people arrested and her partner, who police believe was the ''cook'' producing the drug, is the one still on the run.

The labs, where police say the class A drug methamphetamine, or P as it is also known, was produced, were found early on Thursday at Tokerau Beach, on the Karikari Peninsula, and Honeymoon Valley near Kaitaia.

The alleged P lab on Tokerau Beach Rd was in a rented two-storey house next to the beach. The tenant, a woman with two children, was also connected to the Honeymoon Valley property.

Police from Kaitaia and the specialist Clan Lab Team from Auckland seized what they described as components of a methamphetamine laboratory at both properties.

Two arrests were made at Honeymoon Valley and one at Tokerau Beach. The wanted man was allegedly involved in drug manufacturing at both locations.

All three arrested so far were granted bail when they appeared in the Kaitaia District Court on Friday.

Vinnie Bain, 27, is due back in court on September 21 charged with permitting premises to be used to manufacture methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of a pistol.

Dianne Byers, 57, is also due back in court on September 21 and is charged with permitting premises to be used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Stephen Bain, 61, is due back on October 15 on two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

It is understood the children at the Tokerau Beach property are now in the custody of Oranga Tamariki (formerly CYF).

A spokeswoman for Oranga Tamariki said she could not comment on specific cases, but the agency worked closely with police when children were found to be living in a home where methamphetamine was being manufactured.