Police investigating the shooting of much-loved grandmother Leigh Wallace on Friday night near Otorohanga are appealing for sightings of a distinctive looking black and white ute.

Wallace, originally from Whakatane, and a 57-year-old man she was believed to have been in a relationship with were visiting her former home at Otewa Rd when she was fatally killed.

The man she was with also suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition after police were called to the address at 7.38pm.

Police detective senior sergeant Stephen Ambler said they needed the public's help to piece together what had happened.

They are looking to speak to anyone who saw a black and white Nissan ute which was parked on the Otorohanga-bound side of Rangitoto Rd from around 1pm until 5.30pm on Friday August 31.

The Nissan ute has a home-built raised cab on the back, with a canvas cover,

and a black snorkel exhaust at the front passenger side.

Ambler also urged truck drivers and trucking firms who took a shortcut along Rangitoto Rd while travelling between Te Kuiti and Otorohanga on Friday afternoon who had dashcam footage to contact Police.

"Police are keen to hear from you, as we piece together what happened."

Wallace had four children and five grandchildren and was described by her grandson Rob as someone who loved going fishing and spending time with her family.