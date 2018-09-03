A man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court today charged over an incident that resulted in a shopkeeper being injured.

Deisel Wharton, 22, from Rotorua, did not enter pleas to two charges stemming from an incident just before 2pm on Sunday.

He is charged with wounding a man with intent to facilitate his flight while committing theft and stealing a Ruger American .22 rifle valued at $649 from the Outdoorsman. The wounding charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

His lawyer, Fraser Wood, told Judge Greg Hollister-Jones police opposed Wharton's bail and he had not yet had an opportunity to fully discuss the charges with his client.

Judge Hollister-Jones remanded Wharton in custody to reappear on September 25.