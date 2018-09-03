Videos of the "shocking" amount of rubbish washing up on the shores at Ohinemutu has spurred one Rotorua man into action.

Nathan Fletcher was out on a leisurely Sunday paddle on his paddle board when he noticed the shoreline of Lake Rotorua, at Ohinemutu, was littered with rubbish including plastic bottles, beer cans and household waste.

A regular user of the lake, Fletcher said he was used to finding rubbish but seeing it at this level was "quite shocking".

"We go out and pick up what we can from the lake, we find things floating along the surface.

"Last week we found a kid's trike, it's amazing what you can find out there."

While out for a paddle on Lake Rotorua Nathan Fletcher found a shocking amount of rubbish. Photo / Stephen Parker

On other journeys, Fletcher has found a destroyed paddleboard, drinks cans and other waste.

He shared the video online in the hopes it would help him find some volunteers to help him clean up the mess.

"It doesn't look like this rubbish has been weathered, it all looks too fresh."

Fletcher said it looked like some of the rubbish had washed out from Utuhina Stream and where that met the lake it was particularly bad.

"I don't know if there's a way they can net the rubbish but still let the fish through, but something needs to be looked into because it's so bad."

He said the lake was a beautiful resource people should take care of.

"Hopefully one day people will be more careful with their litter."

Nathan Fletcher was shocked at the rubbish he found at Ohinemutu. Photo / Stephen Parker

Commenters on the Facebook video described the rubbish as "disgusting".

"We cleaned up there a few years ago, pulled tyres out and filled the bins. A few weeks later the wind just blew another load from off the lake, it's an ongoing problem," one comment said.

Rotorua District councillor Charles Sturt also commented on the post, urging Fletcher to call the council to organise a time and day for clean up.

"Keep Rotorua Beautiful will supply all gear to do clean up ... let's do this Rotorua District it's our backyard," he said.

A Rotorua Lakes Council media spokeswoman said it had been in contact with Fletcher.

"He is going to let us know when he is going to do the clean-up, he's waiting for some finer weather, and how we can help him on the day."

Fletcher said the conversation with the council had been good and he was advised it would provide tools and gloves for any volunteers.

Weather dependent, Fletcher hopes to remove the rubbish this weekend.