A homicide inquiry is underway in Hawke's Bay after a man found with serious injuries yesterday has died.

Police were called to the private address on Maraekakaho Road in the rural Hastings settlement of Bridge Pa, at 6.40pm.

The victim was initially taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition and then transferred to Wellington Regional Hospital near midnight. It is understood he died this morning.

Police were at the scene this morning and a cordon has been put up, close to Raukawa Rd.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster said a post mortem is expected to be conducted tomorrow.

"Police are speaking with two people in relation to the death and are not looking for anyone else at this stage.

"One of them, a 61-year-old man, has been charged with assault with intent to injure, and will be appearing in Hastings District Court tomorrow."

A woman, who did not wish to be named, lives in the neighboring property and said they heard "yelling and screaming" before emergency services were called.

She said they realised it was serious only when police knocked on their door at about 8pm last night to say a "man had been found injured next door".

Another resident, who did not want to be publicly identified said the tight-knit community was in shock by the what had happened.

"Nobody is very clear about what he was doing here or who he was."