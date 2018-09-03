The deaths of two people at a popular climbing spot in the Coromandel has prompted iwi to ban people from going to Castle Rock.

Ngati Huarere have implemented a rahui, a temporary ritual prohibition on Motutere, also known as Castle Rock.

A rahui was put on the site, located about 6kms for Coromandel Township, following the death of American climber Lauren "Kimi" Worrell on August 19 and is to remain in place indefinitely.

Ngati Huarere spokesperson Wanda Brljevich the iwi was the legal owner of the mountain and needed time to discuss the best way to manage it before allowing climbers back up.

In the meantime, the public is not to access the mountain which includes 18 routes.

"This mountain is private property and notice is given that any unauthorised access will be taken as trespassing. Ngati Huarere does not accept any responsibility for anyone accessing the site."

Worrell, 28, died on August 19 when she was getting ready to descend from a rock face at Castle Rock.

Worrell's family released a statement at the time warning climbers to be very careful about relying on equipment left permanently fixed to rock faces and to consider the condition of this equipment.

This equipment will naturally be affected by UV rays and other elements of nature effecting its condition and reliability, they said.

Worrell was described as an avid outdoors enthusiast and rock-climber.

Just two months earlier the body of Shannon Earle Makowharemahihi was discovered in dense bush in the area around Castle Rock.

The 37-year-old Coromandel man was last seen on June 1 and his body was found by a search and rescue operation 23 days later.

Mako was also a recreational climber and was very comfortable in the bush environment.

Castle Rock rises to 521m in the Coromandel Range.

Both deaths are being investigated by the coroner.