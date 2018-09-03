

A rugby coach who caused a crash which left an elderly woman with several fractures after she was knocked off her moped scooter has lost his driving licence for six months.

Sean Anthony Horan, 45, who was sentenced in the Tauranga Community Magistrate's Court today, was also ordered to pay $1606.67 in reparation and emotional harm compensation to his 71-year-old victim.

Horan, the head coach of the 2018 Bay of Plenty Men's Sevens Team and owner of a commercial nursery, earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing injury.

The 71-year-old victim was treated for fractures to her left wrist, scapula, and a rib.

The collision happened on June 5 during peak hour morning traffic and rainy conditions while Horan was driving in Epsom, Auckland.

As Horan turned right from Manukau Rd into Empire Rd, Epsom, he drove through a gap in the traffic after he says he was waved through by another motorist, the court heard.

Community Magistrate Sherida Cooper told Horan she had taken into account this accident was the result of a "really unfortunate" set of circumstances.

"It was not a case of you driving at excessive speed or doing something ridiculously silly".