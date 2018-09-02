A Hamilton woman was sexually assaulted in her bed after being followed home by a stranger.

Police are investigating the sexual assault in Hamilton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greene said a man unknown to the victim entered a house on a street south of the Dinsdale shopping centre about 1.45am.

"He has then sexually assaulted the female victim as she was asleep in her bed," he said.

"The male has then run from the address."

Police were called to the scene but could not locate the offender.

The dog unit was also called but could not find the man.

Greene said the man was described as wearing a white or tan-coloured t-shirt, about 182cm tall with wide shoulders, and wearing a beanie.

"It's possible he may have had a bicycle," he said.

"This was a frightening experience for the victim, who is being supported by police."

Anyone who may have seen anything or anyone unusual in the Dinsdale area in the early hours of Saturday, or has information which may help police located the offender is asked to contact Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.