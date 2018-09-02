The woman accused of critically injuring another woman in a stabbing in Lower Hutt has denied the charge.

Roxsanne Christison, 30, appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning in a blue boiler suit and entered a not guilty plea to one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Christison's lawyer said she was "very clear" on her instructions to plead not guilty and elect trial by jury.

She was arrested on Saturday after police were called to a property in Wainuiomata and found a 33-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times.

She was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

Christison was arrested at a nearby address several hours later.

She applied for bail in court this morning, but it was declined.

Christison has two unrelated charges of shoplifting and wilful trespass.

She will next appear in October for a case review hearing.