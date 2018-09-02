Rotorua police have made short work of finding a car stolen with a global positioning system (GPS) this morning.

Within an hour of the vehicle being reported as taken, police were in pursuit through Ngongotahā and Fairy Springs.

Witnesses, who asked to remain anonymous, said at least four police cars and one undercover car were involved.

They said officers directed traffic away from the chase before the vehicle and driver finally stopped opposite Skyline Rotorua on Fairy Springs Rd, at 10am.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle was reported stolen this morning shortly after 9am.

It had a GPS unit in it which allowed police to track the vehicle.

"After locating the vehicle police have signalled for the driver to stop. They have failed to do so and fled instead," the spokeswoman said.

"The fleeing car has then been involved in a minor crash where no one was injured."

A 26-year-old male has been taken into custody.

The police spokeswoman said he is facing charges of failing to stop, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

He is due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.