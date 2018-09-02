A Cambridge sports shop has again been the target of a ram raid in which clothing and shoes were stolen.

Stirling Sports on Victoria St was last year hit twice by burglars who also used vehicles.

Thieves struck again just after 1am today when they again drove a stolen Mazda into the front doors.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess said the offenders have grabbed items of clothing before fleeing in another vehicle.

A security guard was posted at the scene overnight.

Police will head to the scene this morning and review CCTV footage to get further details about those involved.

Meanwhile, offenders fled empty handed after using a rock to smash their way into a Spark store at The Base Shopping Centre last night.

A fog cannon was triggered about 11.30pm which rendered the thieves unable to see anything, so they fled on foot.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour is urged to phone Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.