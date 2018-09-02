Last week was a nightmare for New Zealand's road toll with 13 people added to the list following a spate of crashes nationwide.

Wednesday was the worst day last week after five people died on New Zealand roads - prompting a plea from New Zealand Police.

"Alright New Zealand, we need to talk: We need to talk about the fact five people are dead," they said on Facebook.

"Five people who will never come back. Five families who will be missing one member forever. Five funerals that no one wants to attend.

"And five deaths as part of the 246 already this year."

The total number of road deaths soared to its highest level in eight years after 378 deaths were recorded on New Zealand's roads.

At the end of July, both 2017 and 2018 matched evenly on 223 road deaths.

The number of road deaths gets released monthly by the Ministry of Transport, the official numbers for August have not been released yet.

Of the crashes, 18-year-old Olivia Keightly-Trigg was killed near Waitara after a ute allegedly crossed the centre line and collided with her car.

One person was killed following a crash at the southern entrance of Wellington's Terrace Tunnel on Wednesday, forcing the closure of the tunnel for hours.

And yesterday motorsport photographer Kevin Corin was struck and killed by a car during a rally at Hamner Springs.

On Friday the Government announced a $4.3 billion investment over the next three years to reduce deaths and serious injuries the nation's roads.

The funding comes as part of Labour's promise to prioritise road safety over the next decade as the country wrestles with a growing annual road toll from vehicle crashes.

As part of the 2018/21 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) investment, $3.1b will be spent on safety to local road and state highway improvements which will target high-risk areas and intersections, Transport Minister Phil Twyford told the Herald.

That's $1b more than what was allocated in the 2015/18 NLTP, Twyford said.

A further $1.2b will be put towards road policing and promotion of road safety, $200m more compared to the last three years.

The week that was on New Zealand roads, 12 crashes, 13 deaths:

Monday, August 27:

12am: One person dies after a single car crash near Lake Matahina, Whakatāne.

Tuesday, August 28:

6am: One person dies after two-car crash on State Highway 1, near Waitara.

Wednesday, August 29:

1.30am: One man dies after car with four people crashes into a wall in New Plymouth.

7.50am: One person dies near Wellington's Terrace Tunnel after a crash near the Southern entrance.

1pm: One person dies in single-car crash south of Tologa Bay.

3pm: One person dies, two seriously injured following crash near Mount Cook.

5.15pm: Two people die following major crash on SH16 near Waimauku.

Thursday, August 30:

8.10am: One person dies following crash in Morrinsville.

8pm: Motorcyclist dies following collision between car and motorbike in Eyrewell Forest.

Saturday, September 1:

5pm: Motorsport photographer Kevin Corin dies after bveing struck by rally car near Hamner Springs.

Sunday, September 2:

4.15am: Pedestrian killed at Bulls after being struck by vehicle.

12.30pm: 23-year-old killed in two-vehicle incident near Whanganui.