A young performer in Dunedin has struck a chord with superstar singer Pink, impressing her ahead of a performance at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

A girl was busking and caught the attention of Pink's 1-year-old son, Jameson, when the family walked by.

He was dancing away and the family decided to stay for the entire song, afterwards, Pink gave daughter Willow $20 to give to the young busker.

"The beautiful young singer kept her cool and said afterwards she wished she knew a Pink song," an onlooker said.

Dunedin was the first New Zealand-based Beautiful Trauma tour stop for Pink who now flies to Auckland for a string of six shows, started on Tuesday.

She last toured New Zealand 10 years ago, where she played two sold-out arena shows as part of her I'm Not Dead Tour.