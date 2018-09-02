About 1000 houses in Mt Albert lost electricity for about 45 minutes tonight.

A Vector spokesman said the outage was reported in Asquith Ave just before 7pm and Vector itself then switched off power to about 1000 houses in the area as a safety precaution.

He said a crew was dispatched, but switched the power back on at about 7.40pm after finding no safety issues.

He did not yet know what caused the initial outage, but said all houses now had electricity again including those where the initial outage was reported.

He said no other power cuts had been reported today despite heavy rain.