Ahead of their historic Nelson test match, the All Blacks were split into small groups and sent around the country to host events in several different communities.

Mini-teams were sent to events in Drury, New Plymouth, Blenheim, Invercargill and four different areas in Nelson - Brightwater, Richmond, Riwaka and Stoke.

All Blacks captain Keiran Read said the players always looked forward to the visits and were a great way to give back to their fans.

"It's always great to get out into the communities, especially to places that we haven't been before, and meet the locals.

Advertisement

"It never fails to amaze us how awesome our fans are wherever we go, so we're looking forward to getting around the country before we assemble in Nelson to prepare to play Argentina," he said.

The All Blacks take on Argentina in Nelson on Saturday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

All Blacks and Blues poster-boy Sonny Bill Williams joined Luke Whitelock, Ofa Tuungafasi and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi in Drury.

The players ran a skills session at the Drury Rugby Club with players from the junior club.

Saturday night's test against Argentina at Trafalgar Park in Nelson will be the first held in the province.

It will be the third game of the Rugby Championship for both teams, the All Blacks coming off two wins against Australia and Argentina having won and lost games against South Africa.

Less than 1000 tickets remain for the match, with children's tickets for those 15 and under available for $60.

The All Blacks have been taking part in the community events annually since 2011 with the support of sponsor Air New Zealand.