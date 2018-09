A truck and trailer unit has rolled blocking the Paeroa-Tahuna Rd in the Waikato.

The truck and trailer rolled at 1.35pm today in Otway, between Tahuna and Tirohia in the Matamata-Piako District.

Both lanes are blocked between Tautiti Road and Endowment Road and Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

Noone was injured, but the road is expected to be closed for some time.