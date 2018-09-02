The Government is expected to announce funding tomorrow of more than $20 million for a full rebuild of Wainuiomata High School in the Hutt Valley.

The rebuild of the school was an election promise last year by Labour, and followed a promise by the then National government to spend $12m to fix weathertightness issues and modernise the school.

The school, which was founded in 2002 when Wainuiomata and Parkway colleges merged at the site of Parkway College, has buildings dating back to the early 1970s and many of those built since the merger have suffered weathertightness issues.

In September last year, Labour promised a complete rebuild of the school, including facilities such as wharekai and hospitality centre, a technology hub, a high-performance sports academy and an arts and performance academy.

National's announcement, in July 2017, said it would fix ageing and leaking buildings and included modernising existing teaching spaces and building new flexible learning spaces.