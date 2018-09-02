A man has been arrested following an incident at Outdoorsman Headquarters on Tarawera Rd in Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the store just before 1.50pm to reports of a physical altercation.

She said a man had been arrested and taken to the police station. She was not able to give specific details.

A Rotorua Daily Post journalist at the scene said a man with a bandage on his neck was put into an ambulance, which arrived just after 2pm.

She said police officers could be seen inside the store. There were three police cars parked outside the store and one ambulance.

The journalist said some customers had told her they didn't know what had happened but the store was about to close.

More details to come