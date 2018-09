Traffic is being diverted from State Highway 3 at Whangaeuhu, south of Whanganui after a serious two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on the highway near Ruatangata Rd around 12.30pm.

"Motorists are being diverted along Warrengate Road and No. 2 Line north of the scene, and along Turakina Valley Road to the south."

Injuries are not yet clear.

Advertisement

1:10PM UPDATE

The crash on SH3 in Whangaehu has been confirmed as serious and the road is now CLOSED at the intersection with Whangaehu Beach Road.

Please follow the directions of emergency services. ^EL

https://t.co/6L20ElCa1T — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) September 2, 2018

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash was near the intersection of SH3 and Whangaehu Beach Rd.