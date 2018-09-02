A person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries after being found underneath a vehicle at a private property in Manurewa.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person under a car following a single-vehicle crash at the address on Addington Ave, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said.

The person was conscious and no longer under the vehicle when fire crews arrived on the scene, the spokesman said.

Police said they transported one person to Middlemore Hospital in a police car.