Motorists travelling north of Hamilton are advised of delays following a crash on State Highway 1 involving one vehicle.

No significant injuries have been reported at the site near Hampton Downs.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were blocked earlier, and motorists were advised to expect delays and delay travel if possible.

Sam Thompson told Newstalk ZB he had been at a standstill for 20 minutes before the road was cleared by emergency services.

UPDATE 12:40PM

This #crash on SH1 near Rangiriri is CLEAR and all lanes are fully OPEN.

Congestion remains heavy in both directions so please continue to expect delays through the area. ^EL

At 12.40pm he said traffic had begun moving again, flowing freely for southbound traffic headed to Hamilton and crawling at a snail's pace for northbound traffic headed to Auckland.