A person was trapped in a car following a crash near Turangi this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash on State Highway 41 was reported at 9.20am.

She said it appeared the vehicle had spun out and gone into a ditch.

The sole occupant was trapped for a short time and was initially reported as being in a serious condition, and was going to be airlifted, she said.

There were no road closures.