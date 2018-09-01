A woman has been critically injured after being stabbed multiple times at a Lower Hutt property last night.

Police were called to a property in Orewa Grove, in Wainuiomata, where a 33-year-old woman had been stabbed a number of times.

The woman was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at a nearby address several hours later and would appear in Lower Hutt District Court tomorrow.

Charges are yet to be determined and police said they would continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.