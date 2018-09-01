Two Lotto players in Taupo and Bluff are celebrating this morning after each winning $500,000 in Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Richmond Superette in Taupo and Bluff Service Centre in Bluff.

Powerball was not struck during last night's live Lotto draw and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Lotto's Father's Day promotion was drawn with 30 extra prizes up for grabs, including 10 new Fords and 20 prizes of $10,000 cash.

The top 10 winning voucher numbers and locations that have won the new Fords are:

59721 - Auckland - Relay Auckland Domestic

109809 - Levin - Levin Lucky Lotto

221638 -Palmerston North - Plaza Lotto

301533 -Timaru - Timaru Pak n Save

399772 -Auckland - Pt Chevalier Lotto Plus

540126- Auckland - Kelston Digital Photos

707027 - Auckland - Onehunga Office Supplies

859435- Kaitaia - Pak N Save Kaitaia

859878- Waihi Beach - Waihi Beach Four Square